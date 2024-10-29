OET And Working In Join Forces To Address Healthcare Staffing

Tuesday 22 October 2024

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the OET and Working In are set to showcase their innovative partnership at the upcoming New Zealand Aged Care Association (NZACA) Conference, taking place at the Viaduct Event Centre in Auckland.

This strategic alliance aims to address the critical staffing shortages in New Zealand's healthcare sector, with a particular focus on providing highly qualified healthcare assistants to aged care facilities across the country.

Ethical Recruitment for a Sustainable Workforce

The partnership between OET and Working In represents a commitment to ethical recruitment practices, ensuring that healthcare professionals are not only linguistically proficient but also well-suited to the unique demands of New Zealand's healthcare environment.

"Our collaboration with Working In allows us to leverage our respective strengths in language assessment and recruitment to deliver a comprehensive solution for healthcare staffing," said Tom Keenan, Regional Director APAC at OET. "By combining our expertise, we can provide employers with confidence in the quality and suitability of international healthcare assistants."

Streamlined Process for Employers

The joint initiative offers a streamlined process for healthcare providers and aged care facilities to access a pool of pre-screened, OET-certified healthcare assistants. This approach significantly reduces the time and resources typically required for international recruitment, allowing employers to focus on delivering high-quality care to their patients and residents.

Scott Mathieson, Co-founder of Working In, emphasised the importance of this collaboration:

“Our partnership with OET enables us to offer a turnkey solution for healthcare staffing. Employers can trust that candidates have not only met the rigorous language requirements of OET but have also been thoroughly vetted through our comprehensive recruitment process.”

Showcasing Solutions at NZACA Conference

Attendees of the NZACA Conference will have the opportunity to learn more about this innovative partnership at the joint OET and Working In exhibition stand. Representatives from both organisations will be available to discuss how this collaboration can help address the staffing challenges faced by NewZealand's aged care sector.

The conference, which brings together key stakeholders from across the country, provides an ideal platform for OET and Working In to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the healthcare industry and ensuring the delivery of high-quality care to New Zealand's aging population.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organisation, visit the OET and Working In stand at the NZACA Conference.

