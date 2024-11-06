Nurses Stop Work Across The Country

Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) employed by Te Whatu Ora are attending a series of 62 meetings across the country over urgent pressing issues.

These hour-long meetings started on Monday and end on Friday. They aim to allow nurses, midwives, and health care assistants to review Te Whatu Ora's intention to pause calculations for the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) safe staffing programme during collective bargaining late last month.

The employer restricting bargaining parameters to 1% of total employee costs will also be discussed.

Meeting schedule for Thursday:

Whangārei - Whangārei Hospital 2nd Floor Conference Room - 2.30pm-3.30pm

Kaitāia - Kaitāia Hospital level 3/meeting room 1 - 2.30pm-3.30pm

Dargaville - Dargaville Hospital, Dargaville ward lounge - 2.30pm-3.30pm

Bay of Islands - Community Building Meeting Room - 2.30pm-3.30pm

Auckland - Greenlane Hospital, Building 13, Level 7 - 8.30am-9.30am & 10am-11am

Auckland - Waitakere Hospital - Muriwai A wing dining room - 2.45pm-3.45pm

Auckland - Manukau Health Park - Conference Room 1 - 12pm-1pm

Whakatāne - Clinical School Conference Hall, Whakatāne Hospital - 1.30pm-2.30pm

Tokoroa - Library Tokoroa Hospital - 11am-12pm

Hawkes Bay - Harding Hall Hastings Hospital - 1pm-2pm

Whanganui - Whanganui Jockey Club - 1.30pm-2.30pm

Wairarapa - Wairarapa Hospital -2.30pm-3.30pm

Blenheim - Wesley Centre - 1.30pm-2.30pm

Nelson - Finance Meeting Room, Braemar Campus, Nelson Hospital - 1pm-2pm & 2pm-3pm

Timaru - Caroline Bay Community Lounge - 1.30pm-2.30pm

