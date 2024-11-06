Nurses Stop Work Across The Country
Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) employed by Te Whatu Ora are attending a series of 62 meetings across the country over urgent pressing issues.
These hour-long meetings started on Monday and end on Friday. They aim to allow nurses, midwives, and health care assistants to review Te Whatu Ora's intention to pause calculations for the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) safe staffing programme during collective bargaining late last month.
The employer restricting bargaining parameters to 1% of total employee costs will also be discussed.
Meeting schedule for Thursday:
- Whangārei - Whangārei Hospital 2nd Floor Conference Room - 2.30pm-3.30pm
- Kaitāia - Kaitāia Hospital level 3/meeting room 1 - 2.30pm-3.30pm
- Dargaville - Dargaville Hospital, Dargaville ward lounge - 2.30pm-3.30pm
- Bay of Islands - Community Building Meeting Room - 2.30pm-3.30pm
- Auckland - Greenlane Hospital, Building 13, Level 7 - 8.30am-9.30am & 10am-11am
- Auckland - Waitakere Hospital - Muriwai A wing dining room - 2.45pm-3.45pm
- Auckland - Manukau Health Park - Conference Room 1 - 12pm-1pm
- Whakatāne - Clinical School Conference Hall, Whakatāne Hospital - 1.30pm-2.30pm
- Tokoroa - Library Tokoroa Hospital - 11am-12pm
- Hawkes Bay - Harding Hall Hastings Hospital - 1pm-2pm
- Whanganui - Whanganui Jockey Club - 1.30pm-2.30pm
- Wairarapa - Wairarapa Hospital -2.30pm-3.30pm
- Blenheim - Wesley Centre - 1.30pm-2.30pm
- Nelson - Finance Meeting Room, Braemar Campus, Nelson Hospital - 1pm-2pm & 2pm-3pm
- Timaru - Caroline Bay Community Lounge - 1.30pm-2.30pm
