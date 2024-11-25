Post To Post Ride 2024: A Journey For A Cause

The Mission:

To travel the length of Aotearoa, visiting the Bluff signpost, then the Cape Reinga signpost, starting and finishing in Palmerston North. The ride starts on the 15 November and finishes on 30 November.

We will be promoting both R.A.C and cancer awareness during the journey.

Although not a fundraising event, there will be a fundraising platform available, where all funds raised will go to the Canterbury Cancer Centre.

The Canterbury Cancer Centre services a large area, with patients travelling from all over the South Island for cancer treatment. With R.A.C members travelling around 4,500km’s on the Post to Post trip, the Cancer Centre is a perfect fit.

We only need to travel for 16 days, whereas some cancer patients need to travel for longer and further, sometimes leaving whanau behind for long periods of time while they go through a tough journey, both mentally and physically.

The Team:

14 members of Rider’s Against Cancer will be completing the full journey. This team consists of 8 riders, 4 pillions and 2 members in the support vehicle. They will be joined by other R.A.C members throughout parts of this journey as they ride through New Zealand.

The 15th member of the team is Gloria the Gorilla. Each day she will highlight parts of the journey with ‘Where’s Gloria’ photos on the R.A.C facebook event.

The Route:

Although some of the roads chosen to travel were determined on where accommodation could be found for the group, the idea is to travel as much of Aotearoa as we can in 16 days. Although more kilometres could be squeezed into this time, time is also allocated for a bit of rest and to be able to visit Cancer Societies along the way where possible.

About Riders Against Cancer:

We are a group of motorbike riders who share a passion for both riding and making a difference in our communities. We ride weekly when we can, and head to destinations where we can support small businesses. In 2021 we started in Manawatu, with riders coming from all over the region; we now have branches in both Christchurch and Southland. But there is more to it than that.

We also ride to make a difference, with donations, monthly raffles, merchandise and events, every dollar goes to helping someone with cancer. Because everyone has a cancer story. Be it themselves or someone close to them, cancer affects those around us. Although the cancer story is different for everyone, it is never easy. Riders Against Cancer are there to help make these stories just a little easier where we can.

Website: https://www.racnz.co.nz/p2p

