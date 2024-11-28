Update On Oestradiol Patches Supply Issues

Pharmac Chief Executive Sarah Fitt says she understands people are concerned by Pharmac’s decision to change the brand of oestrodiol patches in response to global shortages, but it was Pharmac’s only option to secure enough supply.

“Pharmac has been managing ongoing supply shortages of the current oestradiol patches for several years, and we know that’s been very difficult for people,” she says.

“Based on the information from the current supplier, Sandoz, it is unable to fully meet our supply needs with Estradot due to the continually increasing demand. The company we will contract with, Viatris, has provided an assurance that it is able to meet current and future demand – making it the only viable option.”

Expert clinical advisors have told Pharmac that the new brand would be able to meet the needs of most people. It contains the same active ingredient in the same quantities as the Estradot brand of patches. It is also used in the United States and was previously used in New Zealand.

“We appreciate, however, that this brand of patch or other funded alternatives might not be clinically suitable for everyone so we will make sure there is an option to apply for access to other brands if needed,” says Fitt.

“We’re still working out the details and we’ll share that information once it’s confirmed.

“Our notification earlier in the week was intended to assure people that we had found a solution to the ongoing supply issues. We know that choice is really important to people which is why we have also recently funded oestradiol gel as another treatment option.

“It’s been very challenging to get an ongoing supply of oestradiol in the midst of a global shortage and we’re hoping that the combination of the oestradiol gel and the new patches will solve the shortages here in New Zealand.”

The contract with Viatris is conditional on the supplier gaining Medsafe approval.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media