Parliament: Oral Questions - 4 December 2019

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 12:14 pm
Oral Questions - 4 December 2019

Questions to Ministers
1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Treasury that we are “likely to see overall New Zealand GDP growth fall below Budget forecasts”, and what are the domestic factors, if any, behind this slower growth?

3. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Climate Change: What announcements has he made recently about Government action on climate change?

4. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

5. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa? Translation: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

6. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his policies and actions with regard to school infrastructure?

7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: How many submissions received on the Government’s proposed Clean Car Discount were in favour of the discount proposal, measured as a percentage of the total submissions, taking into account emails from the email campaign from the National Party focussed on the Clean Car Discount?

8. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What reports has he seen on the Government’s investment for 2,050 State schools so that they can upgrade their classrooms and other property over the next 24 months?

9. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: When was the last time he met with the Russian Ambassador to New Zealand and what was discussed?

10. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about growing and upskilling New Zealand’s mental health and addiction workforce?

11. Hon NICKY WAGNER to the Associate Minister of Health: Has she introduced the legislation regulating vaping that she promised last year; if not, why not?

12. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: Does she stand by all her statements and actions around data breaches?

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

