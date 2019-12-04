Parliament: Oral Questions - 4 December 2019

Oral Questions - 4 December 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Treasury that we are “likely to see overall New Zealand GDP growth fall below Budget forecasts”, and what are the domestic factors, if any, behind this slower growth?

3. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Climate Change: What announcements has he made recently about Government action on climate change?

4. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

5. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa? Translation: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

6. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his policies and actions with regard to school infrastructure?

7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: How many submissions received on the Government’s proposed Clean Car Discount were in favour of the discount proposal, measured as a percentage of the total submissions, taking into account emails from the email campaign from the National Party focussed on the Clean Car Discount?

8. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What reports has he seen on the Government’s investment for 2,050 State schools so that they can upgrade their classrooms and other property over the next 24 months?

9. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: When was the last time he met with the Russian Ambassador to New Zealand and what was discussed?

10. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about growing and upskilling New Zealand’s mental health and addiction workforce?

11. Hon NICKY WAGNER to the Associate Minister of Health: Has she introduced the legislation regulating vaping that she promised last year; if not, why not?

12. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: Does she stand by all her statements and actions around data breaches?



© Scoop Media

