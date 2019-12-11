First Step toward Protecting Our First Responders

Darroch Ball

Spokesperson for Law and Order



11 December 2019



First Step toward Protecting Our First Responders And Corrections Officers

A New Zealand First Member’s Bill that introduces harsher penalties for assaults on police, ambulance, fire and corrections officers has passed its first reading in the House today.

The Bill creates a new offence of “injuring a first responder or prison officer with intent to injure”, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six months’ imprisonment.

“First responders operate in high risk, urgent, and potentially life threatening situations. It is our responsibility to ensure they are safe when doing their job,” says Law and Order spokesperson Darroch Ball.

New Zealand First will also ensure prison inmates who choose to assault corrections officers receive cumulative sentences under this legislation.

“Every year, thousands of police, ambulance and corrections officers are assaulted. In August 2019 alone, there were over 200 serious assaults on St John Ambulance staff.

“The next step is the select committee process and I encourage all stakeholders to submit their feedback on this important legislation,” says Mr Ball.

