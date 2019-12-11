First Step toward Protecting Our First Responders
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Darroch Ball
Spokesperson for Law and Order
11
December 2019
First Step toward Protecting Our
First Responders And Corrections Officers
A New Zealand
First Member’s Bill that introduces harsher penalties for
assaults on police, ambulance, fire and corrections officers
has passed its first reading in the House today.
The Bill
creates a new offence of “injuring a first responder or
prison officer with intent to injure”, which carries a
mandatory minimum sentence of six months’
imprisonment.
“First responders operate in high risk,
urgent, and potentially life threatening situations. It is
our responsibility to ensure they are safe when doing their
job,” says Law and Order spokesperson Darroch Ball.
New
Zealand First will also ensure prison inmates who choose to
assault corrections officers receive cumulative sentences
under this legislation.
“Every year, thousands of
police, ambulance and corrections officers are assaulted. In
August 2019 alone, there were over 200 serious assaults on
St John Ambulance staff.
“The next step is the select
committee process and I encourage all stakeholders to submit
their feedback on this important legislation,” says Mr
Ball.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>