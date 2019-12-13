Discounted electric-bikes offered to public sector workers



Hon Julie Anne Genter

Associate Minister of Transport

13 December 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT





Discounted electric bikes will be offered up to public sector staff across the country as part of the Government’s work to reduce transport emissions and support healthier transport options.

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter officially launched the new initiative at Wellington Hospital today.

“The Government has negotiated bulk-purchase discounts on e-bikes which will be made available to interested workers in public sector organisations including DHBs, councils and state sector agencies.

“The discounts on e-bikes will range from 10 to 50 percent, or $300 to $1200, off the cost of an e-bike.

“E-bikes are increasingly being used as an alternative for short car trips. E-bikes are fast, fun and free from congestion and parking worries.

“Having public sector staff bike to work takes pressure of car parking in places like Wellington Hospital, it reduces congestion, and improves health.

“This initiative is expected to be offered up to around 50,000 public sector workers over the next year, said Julie Anne Genter.”

Guidance is available to private businesses who would like to run a similar scheme at www.nzta.govt.nz/employer-e-bike-purchase-support>

Public sector organisations who have already agreed to take part in the initiative include:

· Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs

· Auckland DHBs

· Bay of Plenty DHB

· The NZ Transport Agency,

· Ministry of Transport

· Ministry of Health,

· Ministry for the Environment,

· Health Promotion Agency

· Department of Conservation

· Ministry of Primary Industries

· Kaianga Ora

· Greater Wellington Regional Council

· Dunedin City Council

· Selwyn District Council

· Victoria University

Background

This initiative has been established by the NZ Transport Agency working alongside the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry for the Environment and other government agencies.

Eight e-bike suppliers have been shortlisted to participate in the initiative. Suppliers offer a range of different bulk purchase discounts, opportunities to trial e-bikes and financing options to help spread the cost of purchase. Each public sector organisation is able to choose the provider most suited to their needs.

Earlier this year the Transport Agency and the Sustainable Business Network launched an employer e-bike purchase support guide aims to help private sector employers make it easier for their staff to buy e-bikes through discounted bulk purchases and reducing upfront costs.

