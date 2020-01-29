Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Boost for child, maternity and mental health

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 11:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr David Clark
Minister of Health
Hon Julie Anne Genter
Associate Minister of Health

29 January 2020 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT
Boost for child, maternity and mental health

$300 million dollar capital investment in health, divided among four focus areas:
• Child and maternal health - $83 million
• Mental health and addiction - $96 million
• Regional and rural service projects – $26 million
• Upgrading and fixing aging hospital facilities - $75 million
• Contingency of $20 million

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme to modernise the economy includes new and expanded child health, maternity and mental health facilities as part of a package of priority health investments.

“This Government has made real progress rebuilding and strengthening our hospitals and public health services,” Health Minister Dr David Clark says

“In fact, we’ve invested more into upgrading our hospitals in our first two Budgets ($2.45 billion) than the previous government managed in nine years. That’s a reflection both of the scale of the challenges we inherited, and the importance this Government places on health and wellbeing.

“Today we’re announcing further investment of $300 million into areas we know will make a real difference to people’s lives.

“That’s particularly true in child and maternal health, which will receive an $83 million capital boost.

“The Prime Minister’s ambition is to make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child. To support that, we’re investing in expanded neonatal intensive care to help our most vulnerable new-borns, and in maternity care for expectant mothers.”

Key investments in child and maternal health include:
• Upgraded neonatal care facilities at Counties Manukau, Auckland, Hutt Valley, and Capital & Coast
• Investment in upgraded maternity facilities in South Canterbury and Hutt Valley DHBs
• New and upgraded mobile dental clinics in Hawke’s Bay, Lakes and Wairarapa

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter says improved birthing facilities will support the great work already done by midwives.

“We want to give kids in New Zealand the best possible start in life. These investments will help make that a reality,” Julie Anne Genter says.

Dr Clark says improving our approach to mental health and addiction remains one of the biggest long-term challenges facing New Zealand.

“As a Government we’re making a record investment in mental health and addiction services. That must include better facilities to support treatment and recovery.

“Already we’ve announced funding to upgrade mental health facilities in Waikato and Palmerston North, as well as new facilities in Tairawhiti.

“A further investment of $96 million will fund projects such as:
• A new acute mental health facility at Tauranga Hospital
• A new acute mental health facility Whakatane Hospital
• A new acute mental health unit at Hutt Valley DHB
• Completing the refurbishment of the mental health facility in Taranaki

“As well as addressing the long-standing need for better mental health facilities, the Government is also supporting regional health services with these investments.

“For example, in Whanganui we will fund a $2 million extension to the Waimarino Health Centre, and a further $10 million has been earmarked for work at Kaitaia Hospital, including maternity and community mental health facilities.

“We’re also pushing ahead with projects to deal with the legacy of underinvestment in core hospital facilities that we inherited.

“In MidCentral $26 million will go towards the much-needed expansion of the Surgical Services Unit at Palmerston North Hospital, increasing capacity so that more people can get the care they need.

“In Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury we’re future proofing our hospitals by replacing aging, dirty coal-burning boilers with modern, green alternatives. And at Capital & Coast $10 million will go towards the cost of replacing leaky copper pipes.

“Today’s announcement means DHBs can get to work now on the detailed planning work needed to make all these projects, and many more, a reality. That will mean better health services for New Zealanders, and a more sustainable and secure future for our public health service, Dr Clark says.

NOTE: An initial tranche of projects totalling $195m has been announced today. Further projects within these four priority areas will be announced in coming months.




Previous capital investments

Today’s funding announcements build on the $2.45 billion of capital invested into our hospitals and other health facilities in the last two Budgets. This is more than twice as much as the previous government managed in all nine of the budgets it delivered combined.

Since Budget 2018 funding has been confirmed for projects up and down New Zealand including:
• $100m for a new mental health facility in Hamilton
• $300m redevelopment of Taranaki Base Hospital, building a new East Wing to house a range of critical and acute services
• $275m for Auckland DHB to address significant infrastructure challenges at Auckland City Hospital and Greenlane Clinical Centre
• $200m (plus $42.1m from the DHB) for a new elective surgery unit at North Shore Hospital
• $80m for four projects at Counties Manukau DHB including recladding of the Kidz First Building and establishing a radiology hub at the Manukau SuperClinic
• $79m for new specialist mental health facilities at Canterbury DHB’s Hillmorton campus
• $30m for upgrading the acute mental health facility at Palmerston North Hospital
• $45.6m for the new Wellington Children’s Hospital
• $30m for a new integrated stroke unit at Auckland DHB
• $24m for new endoscopy and cardiac care capacity at Northland DHB’s Whangarei Hospital
• $20m for new Buller Hospital Integrated Family Unit
• $8.4m for Individualised Service Units at Capital and Coast DHB for our most high needs intellectual disability and mental health patients
• $7.1m for the Phase 2 redevelopment at Bay of Islands Hospital
• $15-20m for new in-patient mental health and addiction unit at Hauora Tairāwhiti Gisborne Hospital
In addition, good progress is being made on the Dunedin Hospital rebuild project and Budget 2019 included a ring-fenced contingency to fund the work.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 