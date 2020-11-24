Green Party Respond To Government Review Of Housing Settings

It is a positive step that the Government is looking at options to take the heat out of the housing market, and has written to the Reserve Bank to that effect, but they must be open to using all the tools available to them, Green Party Co-leader and spokesperson on Housing Marama Davidson said today.

“We are glad that Government is exploring options to address the housing crisis, but it is disappointing that they’ve dug their heels in on measures that could help fix the problem.

“It is a disservice to New Zealanders not to use all of the tools in the toolbox to fix this runaway housing crisis, and that includes taxing wealth or capital.

“When the Government ruled out a Capital Gains Tax, we weren’t in the midst of a global pandemic with an economic downturn and skyrocketing house prices”, Green Party Finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said today.

“Other options we will put forward outside of critical tax reform could be doing more to take pressure off monetary policy, for example by stimulating the economy through raising benefits and building more quality, affordable, public and community housing.

“Blaming the RMA is a tired excuse. No doubt the RMA needs fixing, but it’s only one factor. It won’t fix property speculation or land-banking.

“It is time to courageously put the case for measures that will help end growing inequality in this country”.

© Scoop Media

