Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

10,000 Te Reo Champions Sought For Te Ahu O Te Reo Māori 2021

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Following its success over the last two years, Te Ahu o te Reo Māori will be expanded as a nationwide initiative for up to 10,000 teachers, leaders and support staff who wish to strengthen their use of te reo Māori, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Registrations are now open for the delivery of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori in 2021, which aims to normalise te reo Māori throughout the education system, so it is used every day by everyone in the classroom.

“The Labour Government is committed to integrating te reo Māori into education in early learning and schools, and Te Ahu o te Reo Māori plays a critical role in delivering on this,” Kelvin Davis said.

“We are already making good progress with more than 1,000 people in the education workforce graduating from the programme after it was trialled in four regions last year.

“Over the next four years we will continue strengthening up to 40,000 of our education workforce so it has the capability to successfully integrate te reo Māori into the learning of all students in Aotearoa.

“Whānau, parents, their tamariki and the wider community have made it clear that they want te reo Māori to be a part of their education experience and Te Ahu o te Reo Māori will help us to achieve this.

“This is about reinforcing our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, empowering our workforce and, most importantly, giving our young people a chance to learn their reo and better supporting them to succeed in education as Māori.

“We already have over 1,500 expressions of interest so we expect places will fill quickly. I encourage all teaching and support staff from early learning, kōhanga reo through to secondary school and wharekura to get in quickly if they want to secure a place in the 2021 intake,” Kelvin Davis said.

Based on a te reo Māori competency framework Ngā Taumata o Te Ahu o te Reo Māori, learning focuses on the use of local dialect; practice of reo use for a classroom setting; grammar and writing conventions; curriculum development; and language planning for the classroom.

More information about national delivery is available here

Information on the pilot delivery phase is available here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 