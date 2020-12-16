Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mounting Costs To Taxpayer Mean Mallard Must Go

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The bombshell revelation that Speaker Trevor Mallard’s defamation case could cost taxpayers even more than the $333,641.70 it has already is further evidence he must resign, National’s Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says.

In select committee today it was revealed there is still an active complaint against Parliamentary Service stemming from the May 2019 comments by Mr Mallard that resulted in a public apology for ‘distress and humiliation’.

Mr Mallard also admitted he knew he had made a mistake within 24 hours, yet he did not put things right publicly until last week, costing taxpayers 333,641.70 in the process.

"Trevor Mallard has made what could be a million-dollar mistake,” Mr Bishop says. “He would have saved taxpayers a lot of money if he’d done the right thing and apologised at the time.

"People make mistakes but most people try to clear them up quickly once they know they’re wrong. They don't let things drag on for 17 months like Mr Mallard did.”

It was revealed today that the claim against Parliamentary Service has already cost taxpayers about $37,000 in legal fees, with a much higher sum likely if it is successful.

The National Party has lost confidence in Mr Mallard’s ability to administer Parliament over this issue and will move a motion of no confidence in him in the new year.

"The Speaker's job is to uphold the dignity of Parliament, and his actions have besmirched Parliament's good name,” Mr Bishop says.

“He made comments that have ruined a person’s life, but rather than apologise he chose to fight back and as late as July 2020 was trying to name the person publically.

"The Prime Minister and Labour caucus may want to sit back and reflect over the summer break on whether this is really the sort of person they want running Parliament."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 