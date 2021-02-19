ACT Policy Would Give Tauwhiro Teeth

“Police’s announcement that Operation Tauwhiro will target armed gangs is great news,” says ACT Firearms Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee, “but the action would be so much more meaningful if Police had the gang asset seizure powers ACT has been advocating for.”

“For months it has been obvious to ACT that the gangs are out of control and that Police haven’t been doing enough to curb their odious activities.

“We’ve been saying for some time the Government should pick up ACT’s policy to amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 so that if Police find illegal firearms at an unlawful, gang-run operation their assets can be seized.

“As a rule ACT doesn’t favour urgency in Parliament, but rather than using the House’s time last week to rush through revoking communities’ rights to have a say on whether Maori wards are implemented, we would have supported a quick change to the law making it easier for the Police to go after armed gangs.

“Imagine how much more effective Operation Tauwhiro could be if ACT’s sensible approach to crime had been rushed into law last week, rather than changing a law ordinary Kiwis weren’t remotely exercised about.

“ACT is thinking about those ordinary Kiwis.

“We know they’re sick of gangs thumbing their noses at Police and putting them at risk.

“A Member’s Bill to amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 is being drafted and ACT will continue to lobby hard for it to be picked up as Government policy.

“We believe an overwhelming majority of the public will demand it.”

