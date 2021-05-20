Have Your Say On The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Legislation Bill

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is now seeking public submissions about the RCEP legislation bill.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Legislation Bill is an omnibus bill that would amend the following:

· Customs and Excise Act 2018

· Tariff Act 1988

· The Tariff

RCEP is a free trade agreement negotiated between New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It is intended to deepen New Zealand’s trade and economic connections in the Asia-Pacific region.

RCEP intends to provide for future cooperation across a number of trade and economic areas; preserve New Zealand’s right to regulate for legitimate public policy purposes; and create new opportunities for international trade and other economic benefits to improved well-being and living standards for all New Zealanders.

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee’s consideration of the bill is the next stage in ratifying the parts of RCEP that require legislative change. The committee’s consideration will draw matters of interest about the bill’s provisions to the attention of the House.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Thursday, 17 June 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What's been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee's Facebook page for updates



