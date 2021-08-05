Parliament

Have Your Say On The Inquiry Into Illegal, Unregulated, And Unreported Fishing

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 5:07 pm
The inquiry will examine the implications of illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing in the Southern Ocean and the Pacific Ocean surrounding Polynesia, Melanesia, and Micronesia. Through this inquiry the committee aims to understand how these activities affect the environment and Pacific countries and how effective current governance arrangements are to expose, deter, and enforce sanctions for IUU fishing activities. The committee will also look at the effectiveness of New Zealand’s efforts in regard to IUU fishing.

To assist with the inquiry the committee is seeking submissions to gain a better understanding of the broad implications of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing. The committee wishes to focus particularly on:

  • The ecological and environmental effects on the Southern and Pacific Oceans, with concern for sustaining the marine habitat and preserving genetic diversity.
  • The societal effects on Pacific Island countries, including the consequences for the economy, the workforce, and the wider community.
  • The role that New Zealand, Pacific Island countries, and regional institutions have in exposing, deterring, and enforcing sanctions for IUU fishing activities.

The specific terms of reference for the committee’s work are attached to this press release below.

Chairperson Hon Jenny Salesa said “the committee is looking forward to engaging with people, organisations and businesses that are affected by illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, as well as related experts and interest groups. Members of our Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee are eager to explore the subject, evaluate New Zealand’s current role in IUU fishing, and discuss how New Zealand’s role may be improved in the future.”

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by midnight on 1 October 2021.

For more details about the inquiry:

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

