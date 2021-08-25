Hearing about COVID-19 to be broadcast
Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 11:14 am
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety to
speak with Education and Workforce Committee about
COVID-19
The Education and Workforce
Committee will conduct a hearing with Hon Michael Wood, the
Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, about the
Government’s response to COVID-19 at 9.00am on Thursday 26
August.
The committee has opened a briefing into the
Government’s response to the outbreak of the COVID-19
Delta variant in August 2021. Committee members will have
the opportunity to question the Minister and hear his views
on the effects of the changes in alert levels on workers in
New Zealand.
This meeting will be broadcast on
Parliament TV and live
streamed to Facebook. Tune into these channels from
9.00am to 9.30am on Thursday 26 August to follow the
committee’s discussion with the
Minister.
