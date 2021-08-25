Hearing about COVID-19 to be broadcast

Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety to speak with Education and Workforce Committee about COVID-19

The Education and Workforce Committee will conduct a hearing with Hon Michael Wood, the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, about the Government’s response to COVID-19 at 9.00am on Thursday 26 August.

The committee has opened a briefing into the Government’s response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant in August 2021. Committee members will have the opportunity to question the Minister and hear his views on the effects of the changes in alert levels on workers in New Zealand.

This meeting will be broadcast on Parliament TV and live streamed to Facebook. Tune into these channels from 9.00am to 9.30am on Thursday 26 August to follow the committee’s discussion with the Minister.

