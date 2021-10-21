Government And Speaker Launch Coordinated Attack On Te Pati Maori Today In The House
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori
Following the actions of the Speaker of the House,
co-leader of Te Pāti Māori Rawiri Waititi has submitted
the attached formal complaint regarding the actions of the
speaker as the presiding officer in QuestionTime
today.
“As a ploy to dodge the hard questions of why
the Government has failed Maori in their vaccination plan;
today, the Government in the form of Minister Hipkins and
The Speaker have colluded to vilify our Party and our people
by dragging the vaccination stance of ex Maori Party
president Pem Bird into the chambers.
“This is a
desperate attempt to distract from the Government's
incompetence by defaming a Kaumātua and vilifying Maori
leadership.
“How would the Speaker have known who
Hipkins was referring to without having had a sneaky
conversation in the dark?
“It was only a matter of
time before we would see the Government actively blaming
Maori for low rates of vaccination. Colonisation and racism
is clearly alive and flourishing in the highest House”
says Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.
