Hone Harawira Is Not The Law

“Hone Harawira does not speak for New Zealanders and has no right to stop our freedom of movement,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“New Zealanders rejected Harawira when he tried to get back into Parliament. He has no mandate, he doesn’t speak for New Zealanders, he doesn’t even speak for Te Tai Tokerau, he should follow the law like everyone else.

“Whether Harawira likes it or not, the Government makes the laws, not him. Tourism businesses up North have been through enough without him standing in their way.

“The Police and the Government need to take a clear stand against his road blocks. Jacinda Ardern can’t afford to give more wishy washy comments about consulting with iwi. Tell Hone and his mates to go home.

“The Police shouldn’t stand alongside them and help them with their illegal checkpoints. Tell them to pack up and if they don’t - arrest them.

“If Harawira wants to help his community, he should be out encouraging people to get vaccinated, not restricting other people from moving around their own country.”

