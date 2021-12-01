Hone Harawira Is Not The Law
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 10:21 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Hone Harawira does not speak for New Zealanders and
has no right to stop our freedom of movement,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“New Zealanders rejected
Harawira when he tried to get back into Parliament. He has
no mandate, he doesn’t speak for New Zealanders, he
doesn’t even speak for Te Tai Tokerau, he should follow
the law like everyone else.
“Whether Harawira likes
it or not, the Government makes the laws, not him. Tourism
businesses up North have been through enough without him
standing in their way.
“The Police and the
Government need to take a clear stand against his road
blocks. Jacinda Ardern can’t afford to give more wishy
washy comments about consulting with iwi. Tell Hone and his
mates to go home.
“The Police shouldn’t stand
alongside them and help them with their illegal checkpoints.
Tell them to pack up and if they don’t - arrest
them.
“If Harawira wants to help his community, he
should be out encouraging people to get vaccinated, not
restricting other people from moving around their own
country.”
