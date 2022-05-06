Parliament

All Coal Boilers To Be Removed From Schools

Friday, 6 May 2022, 5:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Thanks to a $10 million dollar investment, all remaining coal boilers in New Zealand schools will be replaced with renewable woody biomass or electric heating sources by 2025 reducing carbon emissions by around 35,400 tonnes over 10 years, Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today.

The move is part of the latest allocation from the Government’s $220 million State Sector Decarbonisation Fund which supports the Carbon Neutral Government Programme, which has already achieved an emissions reduction of 433,981 tonnes of carbon over ten years – the equivalent of taking 17,400 cars off the road.

“I am delighted to announce an end to dirty coal-powered boilers in our schools. This investment means more young people will be kept warm and healthy at school, using clean, green, low-carbon energy,” said James Shaw.

“Clean energy in schools is a win for our kid’s health and the climate, and shows that what’s good for the environment is also good for New Zealanders.

“To date, the School Coal Boiler Replacement Programme has prioritised schools with the oldest and least efficient boilers, but today’s commitment is a major expansion of the programme, and means that around 180 schools with coal boilers will be in a position to prioritise the transition to clean energy.

“It’s estimated these projects will cut carbon emissions by almost 36,000 tonnes over ten years – that’s the same as taking 1400 cars off the road.

“In tackling climate change we can also change our lives, and the places we live and spend time like schools for the better – and that’s what this Government is committed to,” said James Shaw.

“Today’s announcement, shows once again that this Government means business when it comes cutting emissions and creating new job opportunities for our future generations, who will be profoundly affected by the actions we take today,” Megan Woods said.

“Our young people have been backing climate action for a long time and it makes sense that our classrooms not only act as conduits to inspire change but are also exemplars of sustainability.

“This Government is proud to back decarbonisation, be it in schools or in industry and this commitment comes just weeks after I announced the 15 more projects we’re supporting to help big businesses move away from fossil fuels in their production processes,” Megan Woods said.

Other co-funding announced today will enable the replacement of additional fossil-fuelled boilers across the Health, and Tertiary Education sectors, and a further 12 fleet electrification projects in the State sector. The investment will bring the total number of EVs co-funded since the fund’s establishment to 978.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


