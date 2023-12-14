Economic Repair Job Underway

Data released today, showing GDP declined by 0.3 per cent
in the September quarter, suggests economic conditions
remain challenging, Finance Minister Nicola Willis
says.
“Today’s data confirms what Kiwis already
know: New Zealand’s economy is under major
strain.
“In fact, further revisions from Stats NZ
confirm the economy contracted in three of the last four
quarters. On a per capita basis the pain is more
significant, with per capita GDP contracting 0.9 per cent in
the same quarter.
“It’s evident that the impact of
rising interest rates in response to rampant inflation are
putting pressure on families already struggling with the
cost of living. That pain isn’t just affecting families
– it’s dragging down the productive
economy.
“Today’s data confirms that New Zealand
needs urgent economic repair. That’s why the coalition
Government is moving quickly – reducing costs on business,
restoring confidence in the fight to beat inflation, and
eliminating wasteful spending.
“This week, the
Government will pass legislation to restore the Reserve
Bank’s focus on inflation, end the Ute Tax, and unwind
mandatory union-driven FPA agreements – all part of our
plan to restore economic confidence and begin to unwind
pressures facing families and
businesses.
“Overcoming these economic conditions
won’t be easy. The Government will continue to take swift
action to rebuild the economy in the interests of all New
Zealanders.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More
After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden. More
With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," says Nicola Willis. More
The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis. More
The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030. "The Government needs to encourage change, remove barriers, and support investment that cuts climate pollution," says Dr Rod Carr. More