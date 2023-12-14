Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Economic Repair Job Underway

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Data released today, showing GDP declined by 0.3 per cent in the September quarter, suggests economic conditions remain challenging, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“Today’s data confirms what Kiwis already know: New Zealand’s economy is under major strain.

“In fact, further revisions from Stats NZ confirm the economy contracted in three of the last four quarters. On a per capita basis the pain is more significant, with per capita GDP contracting 0.9 per cent in the same quarter.

“It’s evident that the impact of rising interest rates in response to rampant inflation are putting pressure on families already struggling with the cost of living. That pain isn’t just affecting families – it’s dragging down the productive economy.

“Today’s data confirms that New Zealand needs urgent economic repair. That’s why the coalition Government is moving quickly – reducing costs on business, restoring confidence in the fight to beat inflation, and eliminating wasteful spending.

“This week, the Government will pass legislation to restore the Reserve Bank’s focus on inflation, end the Ute Tax, and unwind mandatory union-driven FPA agreements – all part of our plan to restore economic confidence and begin to unwind pressures facing families and businesses.

“Overcoming these economic conditions won’t be easy. The Government will continue to take swift action to rebuild the economy in the interests of all New Zealanders.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact... More


 
 
Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden. More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," says Nicola Willis. More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis. More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030. "The Government needs to encourage change, remove barriers, and support investment that cuts climate pollution," says Dr Rod Carr. More

