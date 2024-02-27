NZ Welcomes Australia And Brazil To Agreements

New Zealand has welcomed Australia to the Inclusive Trade Action Group (ITAG) and Australia and Brazil to the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement (GTAGA) Minister for Trade Todd McClay says.

As the current chair of ITAG and GTAGA, Minister McClay hosted the signing ceremony and issued the Abu Dhabi Joint Statement on Sustainable and Inclusive Trade with fellow ITAG Ministers from Australia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Mexico.

“New Zealand is proud to be a global leader in sustainable and inclusive trade. During our term as chair, we have seen ITAG increase to seven members; and the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement increase to 11 members.

“This is a testament to the growing focus on sustainable and equitable growth.

“Australia brings a strong track record of working on inclusive trade in international fora to the Inclusive Trade Action Group’s work and we are delighted to have them on board.

“We are equally pleased to have Australia and Brazil join us to promote women’s economic empowerment and gender equality through trade. Cooperation on trade and gender issues is important to progressing our objective to address and reduce barriers for women in trade.”

The release of the Abu Dhabi Joint Statement on Sustainable and Inclusive Trade welcoming Australia into ITAG, reinforces the group’s commitment to build a community of like-minded members to advance the principles of inclusive and sustainable trade in regional and multilateral fora such as the WTO.

