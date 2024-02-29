Minister Thanks Public Service Commissioner

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has thanked
retiring Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes for his 43
years of service.
Mr Hughes retires today, after
serving eight years as Public Service
Commissioner.
“Peter Hughes is an outstanding public
servant who has served many governments, regardless of their
political leaning, with professionalism and
commitment.
“I would like to thank Mr Hughes for his
service. He has shown integrity and leadership over many
years, embodying the ideals of a public service that
believes in making a difference for New Zealanders,” says
Nicola Willis.
Heather Baggott will be acting
Commissioner until the process to appoint a new Commissioner
is
concluded.
