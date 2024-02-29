Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Minister Thanks Public Service Commissioner

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has thanked retiring Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes for his 43 years of service.

Mr Hughes retires today, after serving eight years as Public Service Commissioner.

“Peter Hughes is an outstanding public servant who has served many governments, regardless of their political leaning, with professionalism and commitment.

“I would like to thank Mr Hughes for his service. He has shown integrity and leadership over many years, embodying the ideals of a public service that believes in making a difference for New Zealanders,” says Nicola Willis.

Heather Baggott will be acting Commissioner until the process to appoint a new Commissioner is concluded.

