Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Green Party Members’ Bill Pulled From The Ballot

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter says her members' bill is an opportunity for the coalition government to plug the gap in electric vehicle incentives.

Today the Income Tax (Clean Transport FBT Exclusions) Amendment Bill was drawn from the members' ballot and introduced to Parliament. The Bill would exempt electric vehicles from Fringe Benefit Tax for a period of five years, to provide a clear financial incentive for employers to purchase new electric vehicles as company cars.

“This Bill is an opportunity for the Government to address a glaring hole in its plan to electrify the vehicle fleet and meet their own commitment to reducing carbon emissions,” Green Party Transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“The percentage of electric vehicles coming into the country has plummeted since the Government repealed the Clean Car Discount, and the industry has warned that the high rate of Road User Charges (RUC) that will be applied to EVs from April will further disincentivise the switch to efficient, low-carbon vehicles.

“The EV Leadership Group established by former National Transport Minister Simon Bridges recommended this FBT exclusion policy, and National campaigned on this very policy in opposition in 2020. Now they can vote for my Bill to ensure that New Zealand maintains the momentum in transitioning the fleet to low-emissions vehicles, which is an essential action needed to meet our climate commitments.

“This Bill would also build on the progress the Greens made last term when the Labour Government adopted an amendment of mine that saw bicycles, electric bicycles, and other low emissions transport from fringe benefit tax when used for commuting. This came after we secured an exemption for public transport passes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The majority of new vehicles imported into New Zealand are purchased by businesses, and incentivising employers will mean more EVs will become available in the second-hand market so ordinary New Zealanders can access them. The policy is unlikely to have significant revenue implications and is a temporary measure to address a critical need for climate action.

“I am thrilled the Bill was drawn, I think it’s perfect timing, given the notable absence of effective Coalition Government policies to transition to a climate-friendly transport system,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 