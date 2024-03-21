Green Party Members’ Bill Pulled From The Ballot

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter says her members' bill is an opportunity for the coalition government to plug the gap in electric vehicle incentives.

Today the Income Tax (Clean Transport FBT Exclusions) Amendment Bill was drawn from the members' ballot and introduced to Parliament. The Bill would exempt electric vehicles from Fringe Benefit Tax for a period of five years, to provide a clear financial incentive for employers to purchase new electric vehicles as company cars.

“This Bill is an opportunity for the Government to address a glaring hole in its plan to electrify the vehicle fleet and meet their own commitment to reducing carbon emissions,” Green Party Transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“The percentage of electric vehicles coming into the country has plummeted since the Government repealed the Clean Car Discount, and the industry has warned that the high rate of Road User Charges (RUC) that will be applied to EVs from April will further disincentivise the switch to efficient, low-carbon vehicles.

“The EV Leadership Group established by former National Transport Minister Simon Bridges recommended this FBT exclusion policy, and National campaigned on this very policy in opposition in 2020. Now they can vote for my Bill to ensure that New Zealand maintains the momentum in transitioning the fleet to low-emissions vehicles, which is an essential action needed to meet our climate commitments.

“This Bill would also build on the progress the Greens made last term when the Labour Government adopted an amendment of mine that saw bicycles, electric bicycles, and other low emissions transport from fringe benefit tax when used for commuting. This came after we secured an exemption for public transport passes.

“The majority of new vehicles imported into New Zealand are purchased by businesses, and incentivising employers will mean more EVs will become available in the second-hand market so ordinary New Zealanders can access them. The policy is unlikely to have significant revenue implications and is a temporary measure to address a critical need for climate action.

“I am thrilled the Bill was drawn, I think it’s perfect timing, given the notable absence of effective Coalition Government policies to transition to a climate-friendly transport system,” says Julie Anne Genter.

