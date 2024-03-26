Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government.

“The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity, attributed to groups sponsored by the Chinese Government, targeting democratic institutions in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom,” Mr Peters says.

“It is important that these concerns also be conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. It is for that reason that I directed senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to speak today to the Chinese Ambassador, to lay out our position and express our concerns. That conversation has now taken place.”

“Foreign interference of this nature is unacceptable, and we have urged China to refrain from such activity in future. New Zealand will continue to speak out – consistently and predictably – where we see concerning behaviours like this,” Mr Peters says.

“As discussed during last week’s visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Zealand, our two countries have a significant and complex relationship. We cooperate with China in some areas for mutual benefit. At the same time, we have also been consistent and clear that we will speak out on issues of concern.”

