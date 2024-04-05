Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Chair Appointed

Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Ben Dalton has been appointed the new board Chair of Tupu Tonu, the Ngāpuhi Investment Fund, says Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones.

“Ben brings a wealth of experience in governance and economic development to the position. He will have a strong focus on ensuring cost-effective management and sound growth for Tupu Tonu,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“His experience will be vital in continuing to develop Tupu Tonu’s portfolio of high value assets for the Crown to offer Ngāpuhi in negotiations for the settlement of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.”

Mr Jones thanked former chair Sir Brian Roche for his role in establishing Tupu Tonu.

“He shaped the sound footing it is on today. His strong leadership, advice and support have been invaluable.

“We have asked Ripeka Evans and Lindsay Faithfull to remain on as directors of the board and continue their excellent work building the investment base.”

Tupu Tonu has an independent board of five directors. Its purpose is to acquire, grow and manage the investment portfolio of assets for ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi, a fund approved by Cabinet in 2020.

© Scoop Media

