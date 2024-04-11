Easter Trading Overhaul On The Cards With ACT Bill Drawn

ACT MP Cameron Luxton is celebrating the draw from Parliament’s ballot of his bill to liberalise Easter Trading rules.

“I’ve heard firsthand the frustration that Kiwis feel over Easter with businesses forced to close, and adults being lectured about silly rules around whether they can have a pint with lunch.

“ACT has long campaigned against needless and costly legislation. My Member’s Bill will remove a burden on businesses by relieving the dumb restrictions on trading on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

“It’s quite simple – if you want to trade, you can. That’s how a free society should operate. The Bill also looks after workers as it retains the existing employee protections that apply in respect of Easter Sunday and extends these protections to Good Friday.

“It just doesn’t make sense that bar staff spend much of Easter telling customers when they can drink, how long they have to drink it, how much they are required to eat, and what they have to eat. How about we start treating adults like adults?

“Meanwhile in retail, bricks-and-mortar stores have rightly pointed out their online competitors don’t suffer the same restrictions on trading.

“Pushing decisions down to local councils created a patchwork of different rules, further complicating a complex regime. We should simply allow people to choose for themselves whether to trade or work.

“I’m looking forward to seeking the support of my fellow MPs across Parliament to let Kiwis enjoy their Easter weekends the way they want.”

A link to the Repeal of Good Friday and Easter Sunday as Restricted Trading Days (Shop Trading and Sale of Alcohol) Amendment Bill can be found here.

