Applications Open For NZ-Ireland Research Call

The New Zealand and Irish governments have today announced that applications for the 2024 New Zealand-Ireland Joint Research Call on Agriculture and Climate Change are now open.

This is the third research call in the three-year Joint Research Initiative pilot launched in 2022 by the Ministry for Primary Industries and Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“Together we can make a step-change in research efforts to help drive down agricultural emissions, grow the value of our primary products, and tackle common challenges facing our agri-food sectors,” says Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

“Agriculture is at the heart of both the Ireland and New Zealand economies, which makes us natural partners.”

The 2024 research call aims to investigate and accelerate research in the areas of:

national inventory refinement and improvement

technologies for the mitigation of greenhouses gas emissions

data and digitalisation in support of climate actions in Ireland and New Zealand.

“Since it began in 2022, over €14 million has been awarded to eight projects by my Department and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries,” says Martin Heydon T.D., Ireland Minister of State with special responsibility for research at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“Now in its third year, the continued development of this pilot initiative is testament to the constructive approach between our two countries to invest and collaborate in research that advances solutions for mitigating agriculture’s impact on the climate.

“The commitment of €3 million towards this call, is evidence of Ireland’s unwavering support for critical research and capacity building in areas that underpin the sustainability and competitiveness of agriculture now and in the future.”

Todd McClay says New Zealand is proud to work with Ireland to deliver this important initiative by helping to build research capacity and capability, and boost sustainability.

“New Zealand is committed to researching solutions to help reduce climate impacts from agriculture, as shown by our support of this important Joint Research Initiative pilot.

“I encourage researchers in Ireland and New Zealand to get behind this third call for the Joint Research Initiative by submitting their applications,” says Mr McClay.

Notes

2024 New Zealand- Ireland joint research call

The third call under the Joint Research Initiative is now open for applications and will close at 5 pm IST on 6 June 2024/4 am NZT on 7 June 2024. It invites eligible Research Performing Organisations (RPOs) from Ireland to submit joint research proposals, with collaborating partners from New Zealand.

There will be three research topics in the research call:

· Inventory refinement and improvement,

· The development and assessment of greenhouse gas mitigating technologies, and

· Digitalization and standardisation of data to support climate mitigation.

More details on the research call: Global Research Alliance (GRA) | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz)

The Irish financial support for the 2024 Ireland-New Zealand Joint Research Call is being provided through the DAFM Research Programme

