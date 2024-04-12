Roads Of National Significance Planning Underway

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has signalled their proposed delivery approach for the Government’s 15 Roads of National Significance (RoNS), with the release of the State Highway Investment Proposal (SHIP) today, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Boosting economic growth and productivity is a key part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy, and I’m pleased to see NZTA moving at pace in putting forward their proposed approach to deliver on the 15 RoNS,” Mr Brown says.

The Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS) prioritises economic growth and productivity, maintenance and resilience, safety, and value for money.

“The SHIP outlines NZTA’s proposal for how to deliver the projects detailed in the Government’s recently released draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport.

“Over the next three years NZTA plans to begin construction on a number of the RoNS and establish a 10-year construction pipeline. NZTA will also look to accelerate project development through fast-track legislation, as well as seek new sources of funding and financing to ensure timely delivery.

“In addition to the RoNS, the SHIP also includes other key commitments like the additional Waitemata Harbour Crossing, Northwest Rapid Transit Corridor, and increased investment in road maintenance and renewals.

“To rebuild our economy and ensure people and freight can get to where they need to go quickly and safely, we need to move at pace to deliver the infrastructure our country needs.”

The NZTA Board must adopt a new NLTP before 1 September 2024 which will confirm which activities (including any RoNS projects) may be funded by the National Land Transport Fund over the 2024-2027 period.

The State Highway Investment Proposal (SHIP) can be found here: www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/state-highway-investment-proposal-2024-34/state-highway-investment-proposal-2024-34.pdf

Notes:

· The SHIP outlines the proposed work programmes being led by NZTA over the next 10 years, with a particular focus on the next three years.

· The SHIP is a key input into Regional Land Transport Plans (RLTPs), which are then used to develop the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

· As the Road Controlling Authority (RCA) for the State Highway network, NZTA must submit proposals for priority projects and programmes to Regional Transport Committees that they would like to see included in their RLTPs. Once confirmed in RLTPs, project and programmes can then be included in the NLTP.

· Phasing of the Roads of National Significance is indicative only, and projects may move forward or backwards depending on a number of factors.

· The Roads of National Significance include:



Whangarei to Auckland

Alternative to Brynderwyns

Whangarei to Port Marsden

Warkworth to Wellsford

Tauranga to Auckland

Cambridge to Piarere

Tauriko West State Highway 29

Auckland roads

Mill Road

The East West Link

Roads to unlock housing growth

Hamilton Southern Links

Petone to Grenada Link Road and the Cross Valley Link

North West Alternative State Highway (SH 16)

Other major routes

Takitimu Northern Link Stage 2

Hawkes Bay Expressway

Second Mt Victoria Tunnel and Basin Reserve upgrade

The Hope Bypass

The Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass

