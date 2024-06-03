Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

King’s Birthday Honours For East Coast Champion

Monday, 3 June 2024, 5:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Minister Tama Potaka
Minister for Māori Development

Me aro koe ki te hā o Hine-ahu-one

The devotion shown by Katareina Kaiwai to improving the lives of people across her community is an inspiration to all New Zealanders, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

Katareina Kaiwai (Ngāti Porou, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga) has been awarded a King’s Service Medal for services to women and the civil construction industry as part of the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List.

She was one of 176 recipients, which included the appointments of two Dames and two Knights.

“Katareina founded Tairāwhiti Contractors on the East Coast in 2021 and, as one of the few wāhine business owners in civil construction in the region, has been a champion enabling better working conditions for women in construction.

“She received support through Te Puni Kōkiri’s Progressive Procurement programme to secure a significant roading maintenance contract and has gone on to support a number of people into employment.

“Following the destruction from Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, her company provided an essential role in reconnecting isolated communities including with roading repair.

“She worked with an LPG supplier to provide gas bottles to cut-off communities and fuel to Te Puia Springs hospital, emergency services and contractors.

“Katareina also leads an initiative that provides 490 healthy lunches daily to East Coast school children.

“Katareina’s innovation is a testament to the strength of wāhine Māori taking leadership roles in driving the growth key to rebuilding our economy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 