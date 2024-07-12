NZDF’s Red Sea Deployment Extended

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Defence

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand has extended its contribution to the US-led coalition working to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Defence Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today.

“The decision to extend this deployment is reflective of the continued need to partner and act in line with New Zealand’s values, something we have done regularly in support of Middle East maritime security,” Ms Collins says.

“Our deployed personnel have done an exceptional job and developed excellent experience alongside our coalition partners.”

The six New Zealand Defence Force personnel deployed in coalition headquarters will continue to work alongside partners to support the collective self-defence of ships in the Middle East region.

“The ongoing indiscriminate Houthi attacks on international shipping are illegal, against our values and continue to affect New Zealand’s economy,” Mr Peters says.

“This decision demonstrates our support to the international rules-based system and freedom of navigation.”

New Zealand has contributed to international efforts to improve maritime security in the Middle East since the mid-1990s. There are currently up to 26 NZDF personnel deployed to various coalitions and commands in the region.

The deployment is mandated to conclude on 31 January 2025.

