Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZDF’s Red Sea Deployment Extended

Friday, 12 July 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Defence
Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand has extended its contribution to the US-led coalition working to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Defence Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today.

“The decision to extend this deployment is reflective of the continued need to partner and act in line with New Zealand’s values, something we have done regularly in support of Middle East maritime security,” Ms Collins says.

“Our deployed personnel have done an exceptional job and developed excellent experience alongside our coalition partners.”

The six New Zealand Defence Force personnel deployed in coalition headquarters will continue to work alongside partners to support the collective self-defence of ships in the Middle East region.

“The ongoing indiscriminate Houthi attacks on international shipping are illegal, against our values and continue to affect New Zealand’s economy,” Mr Peters says.

“This decision demonstrates our support to the international rules-based system and freedom of navigation.”

New Zealand has contributed to international efforts to improve maritime security in the Middle East since the mid-1990s. There are currently up to 26 NZDF personnel deployed to various coalitions and commands in the region.

The deployment is mandated to conclude on 31 January 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 