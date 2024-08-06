Councils Increasing Debt To Fund Raised Crossings Are Out Of Touch

ACT Local Government spokesman Cameron Luxton is urging Wellington City councillors to reject officers’ suggestion of borrowing more money to fund ‘raised table’ pedestrian crossings.

“Ratepayers across the country right now are reeling in the face of double-digit rate hikes. When we look at our rates bills, then get in the car and find ourselves held up by over-engineered road safety initiatives, it’s hard not feel a little sick.

“In Wellington, the locals are looking at an 18.5% rates hike, with further hikes down the track. So right now, councillors should be laser-focused on getting back to basics and cutting the nice-to-haves.

“‘Raised table’ pedestrian crossings are a gold-plated option that slow down commuters and emergency services alike, and often cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Back in April, I brought an inquiry to the Transport select committee that investigated a raised crossing in Grey Lynn. What could have been a paint job over the existing crossing turned into a $490,000 debacle involving community consultation, two months of construction, plus remedial works. Thirty-five percent of the spend was on temporary traffic management.

“Wellington City Council is planning for five raised crossings on Thorndon Quay alone. It’s time for the elected members to show they’re in touch with ratepayers and send the council officers back to the drawing board.

“With the change of government there’s been a change in gear on transport policy, and local councils need to get with the programme. Councils can no longer rely on taxpayer support for the kind of false improvements that proliferated under Labour’s Road to Zero fantasy, and it’s not fair to just pass the bill on to tomorrow’s ratepayers.”

