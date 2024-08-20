Prime Minister Of Qatar To Visit New Zealand

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, will visit New Zealand this week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced.

“I’m delighted to host Prime Minister Al-Thani. His visit comes as New Zealand and Qatar mark 40 years of diplomatic relations.”

Qatar has played an important role as a regional mediator in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity for New Zealand to exchange perspectives with an important partner from the Middle East region.

“Qatar is a growing trade partner for New Zealand, with annual two-way trade exceeding $90 million. As a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), we are working together to increase this trade through the conclusion of the New Zealand-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

“We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relationship and economic ties.”

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed will visit Wellington on 21 August for a series of bilateral meetings. This is the first time a Prime Minister from the State of Qatar has visited New Zealand.

