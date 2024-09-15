Government Progresses Response To Abuse In Care Recommendations

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

A Crown Response Office is being established within the Public Service Commission to drive the Government’s response to the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care.

“The creation of an Office within a central Government agency was a key recommendation by the Royal Commission’s final report.

“It will have the mandate to drive action across the public service, ensuring this work is treated as a priority across Government,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

“A key role will be enabling individual agencies to be held to account by establishing a clear plan and monitoring progress on their actions. It will also engage with survivors and stakeholders and coordinate, monitor and report on implementation of Cabinet decisions.

“Since the tabling of the Royal Commission’s final report I have had the privilege of engaging with survivors, their supporters and advocates. It is humbling to see their continued courage in sharing their experiences.

“The establishment of the Crown Response Office within the Public Service Commission demonstrates the priority of this Government to responding the recommendations of the Royal Commission,” Ms Stanford says.

“Cabinet has also agreed an additional $2.96m be made available to increase the capability and capacity of the Office to lead work on the response.”

The Office will be led by a Functional Chief Executive who will be accountable to the Lead Coordination Minister. The current Crown Response Unit that has been operating since 2019, will be transferred from Oranga Tamariki to form the basis for establishing the Office.

The Public Services Commission will also take over chairing refreshed governance arrangements of relevant public sector Chief Executives.

“Having the Office within a central agency will accelerate the Crown’s response and ensure the public service is set up to deliver a strong and decisive response. I look forward to working with the Functional Chief Executive when they are appointed on progressing this important work,” Ms Stanford says.

Notes:

The Crown Response Unit was established in 2019 as an independent unit within Oranga Tamariki to coordinate the Crown’s overall response to the work of the Royal Commission.

The Crown Response Office responds to recommendations 123 & 124 in the Royal Commission’s final report.

