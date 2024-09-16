Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Action To Grow The Rural Health Workforce

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Associate Minister of Health

Scholarships awarded to 27 health care students is another positive step forward to boost the future rural health workforce, Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality health care and this Government is committed to improving health outcomes, particularly for the one in five living in our rural communities,” Mr Doocey says.

“Increasing and retaining our health workforce is a priority and will improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

“Today Rural Women New Zealand is announcing the recipients of scholarships, which range between $2,500 and $5,000, to assist students from rural backgrounds continue their study in healthcare.

“The students receiving these scholarships are currently studying a range of specialties from Medicine, Nursing, Midwifery, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Māori Nursing and Applied Counselling.

“We know access to health care within rural communities, or being supported to access care when required, are key issues for rural communities. To improve access and rural health outcomes we need to invest in growing the rural health workforce.

“I would like to congratulate the 27 students who have received scholarships and wish them all the best in their future studies and hope that they have a long and fulfilling career in healthcare,” Mr Doocey says.

These scholarships were funded through a $90,000 investment from Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora and are managed by Rural Women New Zealand.

