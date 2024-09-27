Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Board Appointment Announced

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Hon Mark Patterson

Minister for Rural Communities

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson have announced the Government has appointed Wayne Langford to the Board of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission for a five-year term of office. Mr Langford is the National President of Federated Farmers and is also their spokesperson for mental health and wellbeing.

“Wayne is the owner and operator of Go Ahead Farms 2015 Limited, a dairy farm in Golden Bay, Tasman and has extensive experience as a board member for several organisations supporting mental health – particularly for rural and remote communities,” Mr Doocey says.

“We know our rural communities are reporting increasing mental health concerns and have endured several events in recent years that have affected their livelihoods and mental wellbeing. Mr Langford is well respected in the agricultural industry and his keen knowledge of rural New Zealand gives him a unique perspective on the mental health needs of our rural communities.

“Mr Langford has spent a large part of his career advocating for the mental health and wellbeing of rural and remote communities across New Zealand and has worked to increase awareness and improve the services available to this community. He will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

“I welcome Wayne’s appointment – he knows first-hand the mental health challenges people can face, and he’s shown an absolute commitment to improving people’s wellbeing, ” Mr Patterson says.

“As a farmer and someone from a smaller community, he brings a viewpoint that will help the commission in its work.”

Mr Langford is filling an existing vacancy on the Board of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission.

