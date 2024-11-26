Chris Hipkins Sad To Hear About Nikki Kaye

"The news today that Nikki Kaye has passed away after her long battle with cancer is incredibly sad," Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“Nikki Kaye and I were opposite numbers at Parliament in the education portfolio, and I would describe us very fondly as frenemies.

“I had a lot of respect for her and how she went about her work.

“I didn’t agree with all of her decisions, but found her immensely reasonable. She poured her heart and soul into the electorate and she always pushed for better for children and young people.

“I am very sad to hear the news today. My condolences to her family, friends and former colleagues. This isn’t news I expected to hear today,” Chris Hipkins said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

