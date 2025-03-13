2025 Ngarimu VC And 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships Announced

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

Thirteen students from across New Zealand have been awarded the prestigious Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships and Awards for 2025, Minister of Education and Ngarimu Board Chair, Erica Stanford announced today.

“The recipients of these scholarships and awards embody determination, commitment and exceptional leadership, qualities that mirror the valiant men of the 28th (Māori) Battalion,” Ms Stanford says.

The awards pay homage to the heroes of the 28th (Māori) Battalion, and the Victoria Cross recipient Second Lieutenant Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Ngarimu. They also celebrated the winners of the 2024 Ngarimu Video Competition and the inaugural Ngarimu Waiata Composition Competition.

“I would also like to acknowledge the late Sir Robert Gillies who passed away last year. Sir Robert was a truly exceptional individual, and his legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the men of the 28th (Māori) Battalion.

“Through the ongoing work of the Board members and the exceptional recipients of these scholarships, the memory of the 28th (Māori) Battalion will live on.

“Ka maumahara tonu mātou ki a rātou,” Ms Stanford says.

Note:

The 2024/25 recipients of the Ngarimu VC and 28 (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships and Awards are:

Peata Melbourne (Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata)

Mereana Dakin (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Porou)

Nina Noble (Ngāi Tahu)

Rawiri Coleman (Ngāti Porou)

Elite Reti (Muriwhenua, Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi)

Hine Te Ariki Parata-Walker (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti)

Jacqueline Te Kani Nankivell (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi)

Gabriella Keil (Ngāti Pukeko, Ngāi Tuhoe)

Kata O’Donnell (Ngāti Maru)

Marlow Winder (Te Arawa)

Te Kani ā Takirau Porter (Te Whakatōhea, Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou)

Edward Ngatai Braybrook (Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, Ngāti Porou)

Puhiraumoa Milner (Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, Ngāti Porou)

