Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tipping point reached in public hospitals

Sunday, 24 November 2019, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

Tipping point reached in public hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report entitled: Hospitals on the Edge.

Produced by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, the report is released today ahead of the health union’s annual conference.

The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services.

The report contains statistical analysis as well as comments from working specialists, who have requested anonymity.

Quotes from the specialists include:

“There was a stage earlier in the year when I cried on the way to work – I was just not looking forward to the workload I was going to face.” (pathologist/haematologist)

“We’ve had exponential increases in patient volumes over the past five years but there’s been no increase in FTE on the consultant or nursing side so effectively we’re being asked to just work harder.” (ED specialist)

We’re cancelling theatre lists routinely due to lack of staff and bed capacity. We are running about two months behind target for semi-urgent colonoscopies and are struggling to keep up with the demands of the bowel screening project. Short notice stress leave has become more frequent.” (surgeon)

ASMS National President Professor Murray Barclay says the Health Minister and the Ministry of Health must start listening to senior doctors and addressing the crisis, instead of minimising it.

“The effects of underinvestment, population growth, demographic change, workforce shortages, and poor decision-making have culminated into the crisis confronting our overworked and burnt out senior doctors and other health staff,” Professor Barclay says.

“If you don’t maintain a vehicle, it starts breaking down. Likewise, if you don’t invest in health, you will get increased numbers of patients presenting severely unwell.”

The report’s findings include:

• Acute hospital admissions growing at more than twice the rate of population growth.

• Emergency Department use growing at more than twice the rate of population growth

• Estimated 430,000 children and adults with unmet need for hospital care.

The report contains a series of recommended actions for the Government.

Hospitals on the Edge is also the theme of ASMS’ annual conference, held this week (28-29 November) in Wellington.

The report can be read in full here: https://www.asms.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/12671-Hospitals-on-the-Edge-WEB.pdf

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 