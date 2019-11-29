Financial Statements of the Government
Financial Statements of the Government for the 4 months ending 31 October
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1911/mediafsgnz4mthsoct19.pdf
ends
Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search
Financial Statements of the Government for the 4 months ending 31 October
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1911/mediafsgnz4mthsoct19.pdf
ends
257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.
That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.
But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First
Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>
Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes
Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>
Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools
The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>
Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste
“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>
Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives
Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>
Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'
The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>
Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity
"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>