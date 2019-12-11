Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CTU welcomes Government investment into infrastructure

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

"The Government’s announcement that an additional $12 billion capital will be available to address backlogs in our deteriorating schools, hospitals and rail infrastructure and for regional development is welcome news and sensible policy", says CTU Economist and Policy Director Bill Rosenberg. "This increase is greatly needed. After a long period of neglect we have fallen well behind and this investment is significant. It makes sense given government debt levels are low and its borrowing is currently very cheap."

"We also welcome the emphasis in the 2020 Budget on Just Transition and Future of Work. The priorities of the Future of Work Tripartite Forum led by the Government, CTU and Business NZ have the potential to bring significant long term improvements to working people’s lives, to productivity and to the sustainability of a higher standard of living. We hope they will be funded in the way they deserve. We also support the indication of further focus on health, lifting Māori and Pacific incomes, and child wellbeing."

Treasury forecasts that average wage increases will rise to 3.7% a year by 2024 are welcome. It has recognised the important contribution unions are making to support wage rises by saying that these increases over the next two years are driven by minimum wage increases, pay equity settlements and other collective bargaining.

"A significant increase in operating spending is needed too. There is an urgent need to fund our health, education and other public services properly after many years and billions of dollars of underfunding by the previous Government."

"It is critical that the Government continues to develop and implement the wellbeing framework and a broader perspective on how best to allocate our resources. Spending must reflect wellbeing needs rather than arbitrary budget rules."

"Significant public service funding is required to make New Zealand a fairer society and for that to occur the Government will need more revenue. The allowance for new spending in the 2020 Budget is $3.0 billion compared to $3.8 billion in the 2019 Budget. This will need to be increased substantially if we are to make the inroads into providing the public services that New Zealanders need."

"While we welcome the forecast increase in operational spending in 2020/21 to 29.4% of GDP it falls below Budget 2019 forecasts in the following years. Even 29.4% is still low by historical comparisons, and low by international standards, particularly compared to countries which are much less unequal than New Zealand and have fit-for-purpose support for people facing job loss and other changes which New Zealand notably lacks," Rosenberg said.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 