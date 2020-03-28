Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Automatic 3-month Visa Extension Granted For Every Migrant

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Aaron Martin

Leading immigration lawyer Aaron Martin assesses the impact of the announcement of the epidemic notice for migrants.

Immigration New Zealand announced that the government epidemic management notice relating to immigration matters comes into effect on 2 April 2020.

The epidemic management notice means that all visas that are current at the time the management notice starts (2 April), and would normally expire within 14 days after 25 June (which is the date on which the notice expires), will continue to be considered as a current visa allowing migrants to stay in New Zealand, until 25 September 2020.

In short, any person currently in New Zealand holding a temporary visa which expires between 2 April and 9 July, gets an automatic extension to their visa until 25 September.

This will ease pressure on migrants, their employers, and their families during the coronavirus crisis and the level 4 lockdown.

New online application process leaves those on interim visas with uncertainty

The Immigration New Zealand website stated that everyone who has a visa (including interim and limited visas) due to expire between now and 1 April needs to immediately apply for a new visa using the online system. The online application will be accepted and an interim visa issued to allow applicants to remain in New Zealand.

However, the online system does not let you apply for a visa of a different class or type while you hold an interim visa. Immigration New Zealand subsequently indicated that interim visas will just be extended.

Limited visas normally cannot be extended unless the original purpose for which the visa was issued has not been completed.

It appears there will be an exception to this rule as a consequence of the current crises but, again, as IMZ has subsequently detailed on their website that Limited Visas will be extended without the need for further application to be made.

Temporary visas that expire between 2 April and 9 July 2020 will automatically be extended to 25 September 2020.

Immigration New Zealand is still working through the options for temporary visa holders in this group who wish to change the conditions of their visa, so keep an eye on the website.

The important point to remember is: if your visa expires before 1 April you must immediately apply for a new visa using the online system.

What I find curious is: why is the start date 2 April 2020? Maybe this is timed for when almost all international airline services globally will largely come to an end.

It would have assisted a great number of people if the start day had been same day the lockdown started, Thursday 24 March, rather than next week. It would also significantly ease the burden of work for Immigration New Zealand.

Recently our Prime Minister spoke to Australian PM Scott Morrison about providing some relief to New Zealanders who are not eligible for welfare payments in Australia because they arrived after February 2001 and are considered 'non-protected special category visa-holders'.

Just as we would like compassion to be extended to the Kiwis In Australia (and those who are stuck overseas unable to return due to cancelled flights), we need to consider those overseas tourists, migrant workers, and international students who are stuck here, and extend to them the same kindness we would hope to receive in that situation.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aaron Martin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Leadership (And The Lack Of It) Looks Like

Leadership is an intangible quality, but most New Zealanders will be thanking their lucky stars for what’s being provided by PM Jacinda Ardern and Ministry of Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield. On a daily basis, both have been clear and decisive about the rationale for the policies they’re pursuing and - by and large - they’re managing to re-assure the public, and yet prepare them gradually for the bad times and challenges to come...More>>

 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 