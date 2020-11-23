Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellington Mayor’s Tent-pitching Undermines Democracy, Ratepayers, And Property Rights

Monday, 23 November 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Is Denouncing Wellington Mayor Andy Foster’s Involvement With An Occupation At Shelly Bay.

Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says, “There are three serious issues here. One, the Mayor is not accepting a clear majority decision by his Council. He and his wealthy backer Sir Peter Jackson need to accept that they had the argument on this issue, and they lost.”

“Two, the Mayor’s backing of an illegal land occupation opens Wellington ratepayers to a damages claim or expensive settlement for the development’s investors.”

“Three, the Mayor is undermining property rights. If developers don’t have certainty of their right to develop land they own, then housing won’t get built and the affordability crisis will deepen. Shelly Bay risks risks becoming another Ihumātao, only with the Mayor on the front line.”

“The irony of Andy Foster’s attempts to ‘protect’ Shelly Bay is that he’s on track to see the land indefinitely overtaken by a ramshackle tent city and trucked-in Port-a-Loos. Mayor Foster, Sir Peter, and their extras should get out of the way and allow the land to be lawfully developed, as has been decided by the Council after long debate,” said Mr Houlbrooke.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Weekend Of Doing Wheelies, Going Nowhere

Evidently, a year is not a long time in politics. The National Party for example, has just chosen to end this year much as it began it: riven by factions, leaking like a sieve, saddled with a party leader unlikely to lead them into election 2023, and having just chosen to re-install Peter Goodfellow as party president, despite his reluctance to take any responsibility for the party’s dismal election performance.
In other words, National appears determined not to learn from his past mistakes... More>>

 

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 