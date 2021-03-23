Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Solid Foundations For Better Housing

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement from government that will start to address one of the most important issues facing Kiwis; a place to call home.

CTU Economist Craig Renney said, "The changes to the ‘bright-line test’ and the changes to mortgage interest relief payments will counterbalance some of the speculative forces that have been driving the housing market. There is more work to be done - but this is an important first step in achieving more equitable and sustainable housing in New Zealand".

"The CTU also supports the governments supply-side measures with the announcement of $3.8bn housing acceleration fund. This will mean that development can be brought forward more quickly. We particularly welcome the additional $2bn of additional investment in Kainga Or. But long-term investment in social housing will be needed to reduce the 22,000 people currently waiting for a home. The additional support for apprentices is also welcome, with around 5,000 apprentices expected to benefit".

"There is still more to do on social housing, on better enforcement of private rental standards, and on making sure that all New Zealanders can have a warm, dry home. It also still means that gains made by property speculators will still be tax free, but income earned by tenants to pay the rent is not. But this is a welcome first step in the helping to address the housing crisis".

"Progress on delivering an Industry Transformation Plan for the construction sector is needed. Including ensuring that the current funding boost for apprentices and trainees in the construction sector continues long into the future. As the Prime Minister said today, we need to be making sure that we are pulling all the levers available to address the current housing crisis," Renney said.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang

The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>



 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 