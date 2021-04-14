Live Export Ban - World Animal Protection Statement

The New Zealand government has just announced they will ban the live export trade.

As a global animal welfare organisation that has worked on the issue of live export locally in New Zealand, World Animal Protection has prepared the below statement.

Simone Clarke, Executive Director at World Animal Protection New Zealand said:

"World Animal Protection thanks Minister O’Connor for finally phasing out the abhorrent live export trade (by sea).

"For more than a decade, World Animal Protection has been lobbying governments around the world to end the immoral live export trade.

"The New Zealand governments’ announcement to phase out live exports in the coming years is a significant moment in our history for animals, one which other governments around the world must now follow, including Australia."

