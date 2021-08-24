A unique chance to have a say on how to tackle racism

Your voice is important, and your reflections and ideas are needed now.

The Human Rights Commission has today begun an initiative to gather Aotearoa New Zealand’s thoughts on how to address racism.

It has launched the website againstracism.hrc.co.nz as part of an engagement effort led by Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, who is asking for everyone’s help.

“We need your ideas to ensure this work reflects the vision, values and lived experiences of impacted communities, families, whānau, hapū, and iwi across the country,” he says.

Contributions will be treated anonymously and summarised in a report which will be submitted to the government later this year. The HRC’s engagement report will also be made publicly available.

It is expected that the government will consider this in its work on a national action plan against racism.

“Now, more than ever, a government plan is needed to address racism against communities who experience such discrimination. It is necessary as racism will not stop of its own accord,” says Mr Foon.

The national action plan against racism is expected to be an action-oriented document, setting out solutions and goals, and identifying the steps the government could take to promote racial equality and eliminate racism.

It is United Nations-mandated work and comes as part of New Zealand’s obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

“We want you to help grow a national action plan against racism,” says Mr Foon.

Queries about the Human Rights Commission’s work to support the national action plan can be emailed to againstracism@hrc.co.nz

