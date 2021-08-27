Victoria Short Calls On Elected Members To Step-up And Donate To Local Charities

Victoria Short, Deputy Chair of the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board has once again called on elected officials to step up and donate a portion of their ratepayer/taxpayer funded income to local charities.

Victoria Short

“COVID-19 is causing significant financial hardship to many in our community due to wage reductions and slashed hours. As elected officials, our remuneration has not been affected and to me, the right thing to do is to share some of our ratepayer funded incomes with those who are most in need.”

“I am calling on all elected members to show leadership and financially support our vulnerable communities through this time of uncertainty.”

As per previous COVID lock-downs, Short is donating 20% of her ratepayer funded salary to a local charity. This time she is providing an ongoing donation to the Lifeboat Community Trust, who provide a foodbank and grocery delivery service to homeless and vulnerable community members in and around the North Shore.

“Last time only a small number of elected officials took up the challenge to voluntarily make a donation to a local charity, which was disappointing.”

“One of the best ways elected officials can support their communities right now is to open their wallets and remember who we serve. Actions speak louder than words.”

About Victoria Short

Victoria is the Deputy Chair of the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board. She is a 30 year old mother with 2 young children, the only elected independent member on the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board, and is the first person of Kiribati descent to hold an elected political position in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

