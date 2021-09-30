Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

International Day Of Older Persons, 1st October 2021 – An Opportunity To Celebrate The Older People In Our Lives

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: Age Concern

October 1st is International Day of Older Persons, which provides us with the opportunity to highlight the value of older people in our communities and to promote dignity and respect for these older people. It’s a time for everyone, families and organisations to acknowledge and say thank you for the huge contribution older people make to our communities. Mentoring, volunteering, looking out for the neighbourhood, caring for children, sharing wisdom and experience and being in paid work and leading businesses are some of the many ways New Zealanders aged 65+ contribute.

However, all too often the older people in our community aren’t celebrated or appreciated. Ageism is one of the most tolerated forms of social prejudice today and doesn’t evoke the outcry other forms of ‘ism’ do. Ageism can be experienced by people at any age and in any setting including workplaces, communities and in our own homes.

At Age Concern Auckland every day we see the impact of ageism as we work with lonely and isolated older people and those experiencing elder abuse. Beyond this, we also witness the invisibility of so many older people in our community – they are left alone with no one looking out for them.

As a community, it’s time to change our attitudes about older people and our attitude to ageing. This International Day of Older Persons, Age Concern Auckland, is encouraging all New Zealanders to connect with the older people in their lives. Let them know that you care and what they mean to you and your family. Doing this is a great way to celebrate International Day of Older Persons.

In the words of Nelson Mandela “A society that does not value its older people denies its roots and endangers its future. Let us strive to enhance their capacity to support themselves for as long as possible and, when they cannot do so anymore, to care for them.”

Notes to Editors:

  • Age Concern Auckland CEO, Kevin Lamb, is available for comment.

BACKGROUND

· 10% of all people over the age of sixty-five will experience abuse and/or neglect. 75% of abuse is within families.

· 20% of all older people suffer from severe loneliness and isolation that is potentially detrimental to physical and mental well-being.

· By 2038 the number of over-65s in New Zealand will almost double.

· On the 14 December 1990, the UN General Assembly made the 1st of October International Day of Older Persons. This day was set aside to celebrate older people around the world and focus attention on the particular needs and challenges faced by many of them. It also celebrates the essential contribution older people make.

· IDOP is a time to celebrate the value of older people and a chance to acknowledge their contributions to our communities; in the work place, as volunteers, as caregivers and as whole people, with dreams, aspirations, wisdom and experience.

· Age Concern Auckland provides services that enable older people to lead healthier, socially connected, safe and respected lives.

· Age Concern Auckland is a charity for more information or to support visit: www.ageconcernauckland.org.nz.

Things we can all do to combat ageism:

· Speak up when you hear people speaking negatively about growing old

· Have the courage to question practices you feel are disrespectful to older people

· Don’t patronise older people

· Be patient, polite and friendly when dealing with an older person

· Have zero tolerance for abuse or neglect of an older person and speak out if you are concerned about someone

· Build relationships by getting to know the older people in your lives this helps to combat isolation and loneliness.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Age Concern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 