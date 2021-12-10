Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rapid Reduction In Coal Use Needed Starting NOW

Friday, 10 December 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Climate Action

Auckland Climate Action and supporting groups are holding a demonstration at 3pm today, calling for Genesis and Fonterra, two of New Zealand’s largest coal users, to take urgent action to quit using fossil fuels. The demo will be outside the Genesis and Fonterra offices at 155 and 109 Fanshawe St, Auckland CBD.

Emissions from fossil fuels are right now rapidly leading us to catastrophic effects. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is calling for all developed countries to quit using coal by 2030. But for low temperature applications, where we have other well-understood options, we need to move much faster than this.

While Genesis is involved in some wind farm development and testing of biofuels, coal use at its Huntly plant has actually increased substantially in recent years. Other power companies want to keep Huntly in the market because they currently all get paid the same rate as the highest priced supplier feeding into the grid, which is often Huntly. Meanwhile, around 10 consented wind farms remain unbuilt, including one in the hills behind Huntly that alone could potentially generate up to half the electricity that Huntly does.

Genesis needs to move rapidly towards completely quitting coal use. And the government needs to change how the electricity market works, so that electricity generated from renewable sources gets priority access to the grid and electricity prices reflect actual generating costs. Parliament looked at this option in 2013 with the NZ Power proposal, which it was estimated would reduce consumers’ electricity costs by up to $330 a year, but it was never adopted. This change urgently needs to be enacted.

Fonterra also relies heavily on coal in its dairy factories, but it has other well-understood options. For example, it is trialling the use of wood chips to power one of its Te Awamutu boilers. There is potential to move much more rapidly to the use of this fuel because currently a lot of trimmings from forestry operations just go to waste. Electricity is also an option to replace fossil fuels.

Both Genesis and Fonterra need to quit coal use, and take the necessary steps to achieve this by 2025, if possible, and no later than 2027. And the government needs to rapidly raise carbon charges towards the cost of the damage the emissions are causing, so that coal use becomes uneconomic. If the revenue from these charges is returned to the population, for example via a citizen’s dividend, then goods and services will remain affordable for people, and our rising income inequality will also be addressed.

To protect the future of our children and grandchildren, and to save many species from extinction, emissions from coal and other fossil fuels must be very rapidly reduced, starting RIGHT NOW.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Climate Action on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 