“It's Now Or Never” Says The IPCC

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 9:42 am
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

The latest IPCC Report suggests that if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5°C, humanity must act now, with all countries playing their part. “It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F),” said IPCC Working Group III Co-Chair Jim Skea. “Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

With New Zealand's main source of emissions being down to agriculture, it is clear that is what most needs addressing in this country. More so, as none of the political parties are willing to say what needs to be done. Everyone wants to focus on transport or energy use, when these emissions are relatively low, even the Climate Change Minister, James Shaw denied it was his job to tell farmers what to farm oe what to stop farming.

The IPCC Report says that agriculture, forestry, and other land use can provide large-scale emissions reductions and also remove and store carbon dioxide at scale. Response options can benefit biodiversity, help humanity adapt to climate change, and secure livelihoods, food and water, and wood supplies.

“It is clear that we need to transition our farming methods towards growing more plants, using less resources and building up the soil. The need to conserve water is becoming apparent and animal agriculture uses almost 3 times as much water as the most thirsty plants.” media spokesperson for the Vegan Society, Claire Insley said, “Reducing the dairy herd would reduce our methane emissions, and that's vital in the short term, if we are to limit global warming to 1.5°C, as recommended by the IPCC”

“Our farmers need government support to help them transition towards growing plants, as this would be a huge turnaround for New Zealand. However, we have always been innovators here in Aotearoa, and if we are to create a sustainable future for all, we need to look after the Earth”, Insley continued.

The IPCC Report goes onto say that taking action now can move us towards a fairer, more sustainable world. Many countries have been working hard to slow their emissions and this has seen results. This trend needs to continue and all sectors must become sustainable. There needs to be clear government signalling and alignment of public sector finance and policy.

