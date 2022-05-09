Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Emissions Reduction Plan Must Cut Big Dairy Pollution To Be Credible

Monday, 9 May 2022, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

9 May: Greenpeace Aotearoa says that to be credible, the Government’s upcoming Emissions Reduction Plan must cut climate pollution from intensive dairy - New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter.

In a speech today, Climate Change Minister, James Shaw, announced that on May 16, the Government will release its first-ever - and much delayed - Emissions Reduction Plan.However, lead agriculture campaigner Christine Rose says "the Minister’s speech diverted attention from the Government’s failure to cut emissions from intensive dairying.

"Intensive dairying is the number one cause of climate pollution in Aotearoa. To be a credible tool for fighting climate change, the Emissions Reduction Plan must dramatically reduce dairy pollution by halving the herd and phasing out the synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and supplementary feed (such as PKE) that drives it."Greenpeace’s 32,000-strong petition calls for the Emissions Reduction Plan to include a $1 billion regenerative agriculture fund, to deliver a Just Transition for farmers, and support a shift to more plant-based, regenerative organic farming.

"The Emissions Reduction Plan must turn around the farming sector, from being Aotearoa’s biggest polluter, into a solution for tackling climate change and restoring nature, through more plant-based regenerative organic agriculture," says Rose."To date, the Government’s response to the existential climate crisis has been desperately inadequate. Despite declaring a climate emergency and pledging to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, industrial dairy has been given a free pass. Both the Emissions Trading Scheme - where the taxpayer pays for the dairy sector’s emissions - and the agri-industry alternative, He Waka Eke Noa - is expected to reduce emissions by less than 1%.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 