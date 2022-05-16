Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gas - A Fuel In Transition

Monday, 16 May 2022, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Gas New Zealand

Gas NZ welcomes the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, which paves the way for renewable gases.

Gas NZ Chief Executive, Janet Carson says gas is a fuel in transition and through collective action gas will play a role in meeting New Zealand’s pledge for net zero carbon by 2050.

“Gas supports major industries, businesses and households with their energy needs and provides a flexible base to incorporate new fuels like hydrogen and biogas.

“The Emission Reduction Plan’s investment in a hydrogen roadmap, expansion of the government Investment in Decarbonising Industry Fund (GIDI), and in infrastructure allowing most houses to have kerbside food waste collection by 2030, is great news for Aotearoa.

“Organic waste, such as food scraps, are an ideal feedstock for producing biogas in Aotearoa.

“Separating food scraps before entering the landfill will make local biogas facilities more attractive. This not only supports a circular economy but also devolved energy supply, including bringing energy decisions closer to communities.”

“Projects already underway like the plant recycling food wastes into biogas at Reporoa, are evidence of how close we are to getting biogases in our pipeline. Renewable LPG produced from organic waste is also being explored by Gas NZ members.

Carson says gas, in its many forms, is key to reducing emissions and ensuring economic stability for Aotearoa, and renewable gas will increasingly feature as part of the renewable energy landscape.

“Last year, we started a Future Sure campaign to ensure New Zealanders saw the potential of gas as part of a green future. Our main message was the flame’s not going out it’s going green!

“We already have the luxury of gas infrastructure - a network of pipelines, connections and appliance infrastructure already in place – let’s use that infrastructure for a renewable gas industry, for biogas, hydrogen gas and renewable LPG.

“We look forward to being a part of the work outlined in action 11.3.1 to develop a gas transition plan by the end of 2023 – setting out a transition pathway for the industry, exploring opportunities for renewables and ensuring an equitable transition.

“Different parts of the gas chain have historically had different priorities when it comes to the transition. However we all have a common goal, which is getting emissions down and it’s time to knuckle down together to do that” Carson says.

